FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno State freshman third baseman Murf Gray has made an immediate impact for the Diamond ‘Dogs. The Madera South product has earned a consistent role in the starting lineup, and has contributed to the Bulldogs’ success.

That success actually began last year, when Gray led the Stallions to a section championship at Bob Bennett Stadium.

“I always wanted to play here growing up,” he said. “It means the world to me.”

The Bulldogs’ third baseman is the Mountain West Freshman of the Week for each of the past four weeks. A .290 batting average for the season, Gray leads Fresno State in home runs this season with six.

“He’s a joy to be around. He can’t wait to get better,” says interim head coach Ryan Overland. “Whatever Coach Price is giving him in the infield, he absorbs it and learns it. He wants to be great and you see the results on the field.”

Overland went on to pointd out some similarities between Gray and the reigning American League MVP, Aaron Judge.

“Its a crazy comparison. I’m never going to say anybody is Aaron Judge, but the game I had to coach third base I haven’t felt uncomfortable like that in the third base box probably since Judge,” said Overland. “The ball comes off his bat different and if he turns one, you’re a little defenseless out there.”

Murf Gray shared with Sports Central that he has always looked up to Judge, who was a Bulldog from 2011-2013.

“It means a lot,” he said of the comparison. “It means that I’m doing well, and things are going good. Being here, I’m just doing my best and what I can for the team.”