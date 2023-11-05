FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Two years ago, Malik Sherrod was a redshirt freshman on a Bulldog team that got blown out by Boise State in Fresno. So when Saturday arrived, Sherrod was excited to get another shot at the Broncos at Valley Children’s Stadium.

“From the time I woke up, I was ready to play honestly,” said Sherrod.

“Before the game, I was very close to saying, ‘hey, just calm down,” smiled head coach Jeff Tedford after the win. “You know, ’cause I knew he was geared up, ready to go.”

And on the final play of the first half, after Boise State had grabbed the momentum with a touchdown to cut Fresno State’s lead to three points, Sherrod harnessed that emotion and energy into a spectacular moment.

“As soon as I broke through the hole, I looked up at the clock and I saw triple zeros,” he said. “I knew I had to get in, ain’t nothing gonna stop me from getting into that end zone.”

Especially Boise State kicker Jonah Dalmas, who had the angle on Sherrod until the latter gave a little leap into Bulldog lore.

“I ain’t gonna lie, that was probably just muscle memory,” laughed Sherrod. “I honestly didn’t plan that, it just happened.”

The 95-yard return was the eleventh kickoff return for a touchdown in Fresno State football history, the first since A.J. Jefferson in 2008.

“Man, it felt like it was Nikko (Remigio)’s return in the championship,” said senior linebacker Levelle Bailey. “It really broke it open, honestly. The momentum.”

Malik Sherrod would then cap off his memorable night with a 52-yard touchdown run with less than two minutes to play in the game. That effectively sealed the win for the Bulldogs.

“I got the ball, I saw a crease, I hit it,” he said. “I felt a little, it felt like a little shoulder fly or something, so I brushed that off and kept running to the touchdown.”

Later, he would run to the milk can.

“Feels good, man, but we’re looking for a bigger trophy,” smiled Sherrod, referencing the Mountain West championship trophy.

Added Tedford, “You talk about being a Bulldog. That guy played possessed tonight.”