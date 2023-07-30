FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Levelle Bailey is coming off of an impressive season in 2022.

Bailey, a senior linebacker at Fresno State, led the Bulldogs in team tackles one year ago with 88 (54 solo). He is a veteran on defense entering 2023.

“Our younger guys in the linebacker room always give me some type of mention of me being the old man in the room,” laughed Bailey, a fifth-year player. “To be that old man, I definitely have to be that leader.”

Levelle Bailey started all 14 games for the Bulldogs last season. In six of those games, he led the team in tackles. He recorded ten tackles against both Oregon State and against UConn.

“Levelle Bailey. We have quite a few guys that have been around a long time,” said Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford. “Most of our defense is coming back. So they have a lot of influence on what goes on.”

Levelle Bailey is coming off of a season in which he was honorable mention all-Mountain West.

“Definitely make the first team, all-Mountain West team,” said Bailey, when asked about his personal goals for 2023. “The last three years I have been honorable mention, and I definitely want to try to get that first team.

“After first team, try to get Defensive Player of the Year.”