FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Kevin Coyle is Fresno State’s defensive coordinator. He was Fresno State’s defensive coordinator once before, from 1997-2000.

“I’ve always, since I left, I felt it was a special place when I left,” said Coyle. “And the only reason I did leave was to go to the NFL, to be quite honest with you.”

Kevin Coyle spent 17 years in the NFL, coaching in both Cincinnati and in Miami. With the Dolphins, he was defensive coordinator.

“That was a great experience,” he said. “My wife used to get on me when I first went to the Cincinnati Bengals. Fresno would be playing on a Friday night. Back east, it would be an 11 o’clock start and I’d be staying up until two, three in the morning to watch the games. Or a Saturday night, we got a game the next day but I couldn’t take my eyes off the TV because those were guys were all guys that we had recruited and guys that we knew. So I’ve kept close ties and close watch on Fresno because they’re one of the teams that you really have a connection with.”

Which is why he said ‘yes’ when he was asked a few months ago to come back.

Kevin Coyle was working at LSU as a defensive analyst when his phone rang; it was Jeff Tedford.

“You know, we just talked in general the first time. Would I have any interest?” said Coyle. “And when we started to talk more about the staff, and I realized that we had guys like Jethro Franklin who I worked with 25 years ago. Like J.D. Williams. J.D. is an outstanding coach, and his first coaching job he was my graduate assistant here at Fresno State. Tim Skipper was our captain and starting middle linebacker. So it’s almost like, ‘wow, we couldn’t dream of a better group of guys to work with that share your philosophy, your approach to the game.'”

And it starts with Jeff Tedford, who was the Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator in 1997. That was the year Kevin Coyle first came to Fresno State as defensive coordinator.

“I know Coach Coyle has been chomping at the bit to get out here and actually do football,” smiled Tedford.

Added Coyle, “You know, now that we’re into the actual football end of things it really starts to heat up, literally and figuratively out here, you know? But we’re excited about that.

“Just a couple of days into it but we’re progressing and that’s a good thing.”