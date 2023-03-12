FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Justin Hutson has one year left on his contract to be the head men’s basketball coach at Fresno State, but there has been speculation that he has coached his last game for the Bulldogs.

The university has not made an announcement yet regarding Hutson’s future.

Justin Hutson has an overall record of 80-73 through five seasons. This season, the Bulldogs went 11-20, which included a first-round loss to Colorado State in the Mountain West Tournament on Wednesday.

“We made a game of it and took the lead,” said Hutson after the loss. “Similar to this year’s team, we just didn’t find a way to win it at the end. We found more of a way to lose it.”

Under Justin Hutson, Fresno State is just 3-5 in the Mountain West Tournament.

During Hutson’s five-year tenure, the Bulldogs beat one nationally-ranked opponent: No. 21 New Mexico, earlier this season at the Save Mart Center.

One major accomplishment for Hutson over the past five years was developing Orlando Robinson, a current center with the NBA’s Miami Heat.