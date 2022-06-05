HANFORD, CALIF. (KSEE) – Cannon Sanchez hosted a youth football camp in Hanford on Saturday, a camp that was attended by more than 200 kids.

Sanchez is the head football coach at Hanford High School.

And he was joined at the camp by a handful of Hanford High alums, including current Fresno State linebacker Tyler Mello and former Fresno State safety Juju Hughes.

Hughes, now a member of the Detroit Lions, spent the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.

“Definitely wanna be a starter, wanna go again, wanna make that known from day one,” he said. “That’s what I expect out of myself. But, you know, as everything it’s a battle. I gotta show up every day, do what I need to do, but definitely looking forward to playing a bigger role in this organization.

“Annd I gotta go put myself in that position.”