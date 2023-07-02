SANGER, Calif. (KSEE) – Former Fresno State wide receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper hosted his second annual youth football camp on Saturday in Sanger. The Cowboys undrafted free agent is just three weeks away from beginning training camp where he will try to make Dallas’ 53-man roster.

The ex-Bulldog wide receiver is from Parlier and played high school football at Sanger and then his senior season at San Joaquin Memorial. Jalen hosts the camp every year to show young athletes it doesn’t matter where they’re from, they too can be successful in whatever they choose.

“That’s one of the main reasons I wanted to do this camp.. to show kids no matter what small town or city you’re from if you put your mind to something… nobody’s going to stop you” said Moreno-Cropper.

Fresno State offensive coordinator Pat McCann attended Saturday’s camp along with a handful of former and current Bulldogs. Jalen brought on NFL players Juju Hughes, DaRon Bland, and Arron Mosby as coaches.

“We all have the same mindset of giving back to the community. Obviously we all share the views on football so, football and helping the community mix very well together”

Jalen Moreno-Cropper was signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent and now has the opportunity to play for the team he grew up rooting for. “I dreamed about that since I knew what football was when I became a Cowboys fan” said Moreno-Cropper.

The former Bulldog also has the opportunity to play with his former teammate DaRon Bland in Dallas. Bland told the receiver to make the most of his opportunity and when his time comes to make a play, make it.

Moreno-Cropper shared he’s ready to begin training camp and as mentally and physically prepared himself for it. Rookies report to Oxnard on July 25.