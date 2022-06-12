FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – For the past three years, Fresno State football fans have seen Jalen Cropper catch passes at Bulldog Stadium. Now, they can see him catching a pass on his own t-shirt.

“You go to Disneyland, Universal Studios, they make those little paintings,” smiled Cropper. “You sit down for like ten minutes and they’re writing a portrait about you.”

This portrait tells a story, a story that takes place at The Retro Collection at Fresno’s Fashion Fair Mall.

“So, for the most part, we’re just here distributing the shirts,” says Fernando Quintero, who works at the story. “But I know the founder, he had a really big role in designing the shirt and just kind of getting it out here.”

“A lot of our teammates come in here,” said Cropper. “They ask about shoes, they ask about the shirts.”

Teammates such as Levelle Bailey and David Perales, who joined Jalen Cropper at the pre-sale of his new t-shirts on Friday night. The shirts cost $40, which is a lot of money for a t-shirt. However, the money is all going to a local non-profit organization: Excellence Thru Athletics.

“Me and (fellow wide receiver) Josh Kelly, we both have our shirts,” said Cropper. “Being able to give back to the community with this one with all the sales that we make, we’ll be able to give back to the community.

“That was definitely something that like, wow, this is definitely something I dreamed of.”