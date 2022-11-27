FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On Friday night, Senior Night, Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener led the Bulldogs to a 30-0 shutout victory over Wyoming. It enabled the team to finish the regular season with an 8-4 record (7-1 MW) before heading to Boise State for the Mountain West championship game next weekend.

“Its emotional,” said Haener of his time at Fresno State. “I’ve put a lot of time into this place, a lot of hours put into my craft. Being a Bulldog is probably the best decision I ever made.”

Jake Haener is currently No. 4 all-time on Fresno State’s list for career passing yards. Fresno State’s quarterback since 2020, he had to sit out four games this season due to a leg injury sustained at USC.

Because of that, he is learning to not take the game for granted.

“The last six to eight weeks, I’ve really sat back and appreciated what I get to do on a daily basis,” said Haener. “How fortunate I am to be in the position that I am.”

Adds head coach Jeff Tedford, who has known Haener for years, “He’s been really committed to this program and has made a major impact on the program. There’s no doubt about that.”

Jake Haener’s impact on Fresno State football goes beyond the wins and losses. He has influenced the players around him, encouraging them to be better as well.

“Being the leader that he is, everybody looks up to him in certain ways,” says wide receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper. “We see him putting in the work day in and day out. Seeing him do that makes us push each other, and that’s why we’ve been able to have success on the offensive side.”