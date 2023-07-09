FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno State junior pitcher Ixan Henderson is hoping to be the next Bulldog to hear his name called in the MLB First-Year Player Draft.

Henderson is coming off of an impressive junior season on the mound where, for the second year in a row, he led the Mountain West in strikeouts.

He threw more than 100 strikeouts in 2023.

“I’m really excited for the opportunity (to get drafted),” said Henderson. “Going to feel pretty surreal, but that only lasts so long and you’ve got to get back to work.”

The former Clovis West standout started 15 games for the Diamond ‘Dogs in 2023. He had a team-leading 3.74 ERA.

Fresno State head coach Ryan Overland recruited the former Golden Eagle to play for his hometown team.

“He’s put himself in a really good position to be a professional pitcher,” said Overland. “He’s proven himself as definitely one of the best pitchers in the country and especially on the west coast.”

In three seasons with the Bulldogs, Ixan Henderson pitched 202 innings and threw 230 strikeouts.

“Best three years of my life. No place I would’ve rather went to. No place I’d rather be,” said Henderson.

According to MLB.com, Ixan Henderson is No. 166 prospect in the 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft.