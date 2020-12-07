Bulldog Insider feature: Isaiah Hill brings football toughness, Iverson approach to Fresno State hoops this season

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Isaiah Hill envisions a day when Fresno State men’s basketball once again has the full attention of its city.



“Ultimately, that’s the goal, bring some juice back to Fresno,” said Hill over a zoom interview. “If we can rally together, (Fresno State)is a winning team. I truly believe that.”

Hill is a valley guy with some nice credentials. He was a former standout point guard at Liberty High School in Bakersfield, and he spent his freshman year at Tulsa before transferring to Fresno State before this season.

“After coronavirus hit, I just wanted to be closer to family, be close to home,” said Hill about his decision to leave Tulsa and return to the central valley.

Hill knows a thing or two about leading a group of guys, both on the court and on the football field.

“When he played football, he had that point guard mentality,” says Bryan Nixon, who coached Hill in football at Bakersfield’s Liberty High School. “I think that’s what made him such a good quarterback for us. He’s such a good leader.”

Isaiah Hill was not only a versatile quarterback, he also played wide receiver and defensive back. He eventually transitioned to a full-time basketball player as a senior, but the lessons he learned on the gridiron certainly carried over to the hardwood.

“The quarterback, you gotta demand certain things from your team,” says Hill. “The same with point guard. You gotta demand things out of certain players.”

“I think (football) also helped a little with the toughness,” adds Nixon.

Isaiah Hill says he models his basketball game after another small guard: Allen Iverson.



Like Hill, the Hall of Famer also played some quarterback in high school.

“I feel like his mindset is what separates him,” says Hill about Iverson, an 11-time NBA All-Star and 2001 NBA MVP. “I feel like, being a smaller guard, that’s what you need to succeed in this game of basketball.”

Hill is exactly six-feet tall, just like Iverson. Hill wears No. 3, just like Iverson. And Hill isn’t afraid to challenge bigger guys at the rim, just like Iverson.

“I stand down to no man at all,” smiles Hill.

“He is so good around the rim,” says Nixon. “When I first watched him, I went, ‘oh my gosh, he finishes everything.'”

As a senior in high school, Isaiah Hill once put up 45 points against top-flight national recruit Jalen Green and San Joaquin Memorial. And in high school, Hill also played for one of the best AAU basketball teams in the country, alongside some of the best prep prospects in the nation.

So he is comfortable on to the big stage, and he knows what it takes to get there.

“I feel like when the time comes, when the lights come on, I’m gonna be ready and I’m prepared,” says Hill.

“He wants to go play anybody, any place, anywhere, any time,” says Nixon. “So kind of the mantra of Fresno State, right?”

It certainly is.