FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Junior infielder Ben Newton is a veteran on the Fresno State baseball team, having started 39 games for the Bulldogs last season.

“We’re coming in with a lot of new guys, but also a great returning core,” said Newton. “Looking to build off what we did last year, but hopefully make the needed changes to come out on top.”

The Diamond ‘Dogs are in a new era with Ryan Overland taking over as interim head coach.

The Bulldogs (1-2) began their season in Arizona at the MLB Desert Invitational. Their home opener is on Thursday against Nebraska-Omaha.

“Its a long season for sure, so we’re making sure we stay on top of recovery before and after playing,” said Newton, who hit. 307 one year ago.

Fresno State is the host school for the Mountain West Baseball Tournament this year, from May 25th-28th.