FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Imari Conley is the first Fresno State commit to join the Bulldogs straight out of Central High School since 2005. The senior defensive back is thankful the Fresno State coaching staff is recruiting more players from the Central Valley.

“Fresno State was talking to me almost every day. They made me feel at home. No other team did that,” said Conley.

The six-foot corner was impressed by Fresno State’s defensive backs coach J.D. Williams, and his lengthy experience.

“He went to the NFL, so him giving me all the information he knows is gonna help me a lot,” said Conley.

The current head coach for Imari Conley, Kyle Biggs, has had a handful of players make it to the Division I level and even to the NFL.

“He has so much athletic ability,” says Biggs of Conley. “He’s still scratching and still learning what he’s doing. He’s motivated, determined, and has a bright future.”

Imari Conley is the second Fresno-area native to commit to the Bulldogs for the class of 2023, joining Buchanan quarterback Jayden Mandal.