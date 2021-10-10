Bulldog Insider feature: Imani Lacy returns home for senior season

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno State senior forward Imani Lacy is on a mission this season.

“My goal is to leave this place with a ring,” explained Lacy. “That’s my goal and I’m going to stick to it.”

Lacy is a new addition to the Fresno State women’s basketball team this season, but she’s no stranger to the central valley.

“I just wanted to be home and I knew it was time for me to come home,” Lacy said.

Lacy made it full circle. She’s a Fresno native and was a two-sport athlete at Central High School, where she played basketball and volleyball. After graduating, she played a couple of seasons at Mountain West foe, Nevada.

“We recruited her out of high school, it didn’t happen,” said Jaime White, Fresno State’s head women’s basketball coach. “I think I remember her getting eleven rebounds against us, so we’re hoping for that again now she’s on this side of the ball.”

“If anybody knows my stats, that’s one thing I’m good at, rebounding and my blocking,” Lacy smiled.

With Maddi Utti transferring to Long Beach State, Imani Lacy has a chance to see plenty of minutes with her hometown team.

“She’s looked great at practice. Great attitude, great energy,” said White. “We have a couple kids from the area and we’re excited to showcase them in front of their hometown.”

Lacy’s family is looking forward to see her play back home.

“They’re all excited that I’m home and that I’m around all my loved ones and get to finish my collegiate career off here,” Lacy said.

She’s also excited to start building new relationships on the court.

“I just knew it would all click,” explains Lacy. “We just needed a couple practices together to understand each other and get that chemistry together.”

The Fresno State women’s basketball team begins its season in November with an exhibition game against Fresno Pacific on Friday, November 5th. Tip-off at the Save Mart Center is set for 6pm.