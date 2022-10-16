FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Three decades before Davante Adams was setting records at Fresno State, another great receiver was setting records of his own: Henry Ellard.

“Special player, reminds me a lot of myself when I watch him play,” said Ellard of Adams. “The way he goes about his business, doesn’t get any better than that. ‘Wide Receiver University’ baby, that’s what it’s all about.”

Henry Ellard was at Valley Children’s Stadium on Saturday night, honored along with members of the 1982 Fresno State team that went 11-1.

Ellard, a Fresno native (Hoover HS), had a season for the ages as a Bulldog senior on that 1982 team. He set an NCAA record with 1,510 receiving yards, while also breaking nearly every Bulldog receiving record.

He had 15 receiving touchdowns that season, a record that stood for 13 years until Davante Adams broke it in 2013.

“It’s been a while, it’s definitely been a while,” smiled Ellard. “There’s been a lot of changes since then, I know that.”

One thing that will never change are the incredible memories from that magical 1982 season, which culminated with a dramatic win in the Cal Bowl.

However, looking back, it was actually a rivalry win at San Jose State that season that Ellard thinks about the most.

“My junior year, they came here, they were nationally-ranked. It was a nationally-televised game,” he said. “And they beat us up pretty bad, and we never forgot that. We talked about that ’til that next year, we went up there for their homecoming, and we beat ’em in their own place. That was the best moment that I had in my career.”

A career that ultimately saw his No. 83 retired by the school, and put up onto the facade of the stadium in a ceremony in 2000.

“I happened to be coaching here at the time, when he kind of talked about it, and I was like, ‘wow,'” said Ellard. “You start thinking about back in the days, and all the memories and everything that happened, playing in this stadium for the first time against Montana State.

“And winning that first game, and scoring my first touchdown, it’s great. And just to get to do it in front of the fans, there’s nothing better than that.”