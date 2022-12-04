BOISE, Idaho (KSEE/KGPE) – Effective January 1st, Gloria Nevarez is the new commissioner of the Mountain West Conference.

“I just wanted to thank everyone at the Mountain West,” said Nevarez in a press conference on Saturday, roughly 90 minutes before kickoff between Fresno State and Boise State. “Craig (Thompson), specifically. I am quite honored to have the opportunity to take over his baby.”

Craig Thompson is the only commissioner in the nearly 24-year history of the Mountain West Conference. He is 66 years old, and he will be retiring at the end of this year.

“She’s very experienced,” said Thompson. “Gloria has been an administrator for several decades and has been in a couple of conference offices. Certainly, as a commissioner, she knows the role.”

For the past four years, Gloria Nevarez has been the commissioner of the West Coast Conference (WCC).

“Yeah, and as a western region person, I believe I have a deeper familiarity,” she said. “But the ‘At the Peak,’ the geographic region, the brand elements really reflect the DNA of the league.

“My priorities are really going to be about digging in on the membership question, tracking on the changing landscape, checking in with our current members, seeing where they’re at.”