MADERA, Calif. (KSEE) – On October 10th, 2023, Giachino Chiaramonte was officially sworn in as the city of Madera’s new Chief of Police.

“I’m very prideful and excited about being able to lead this agency,” he said.

It is an agency he has been a part of for the past 22 years. Chiaramonte was hired by the Madera Police Department in 2001.

“It was my first job out of college,” he smiled. “I immediately came out of the tutelage of Coach Hill at Fresno State, and getting a degree from CSU Fresno, which I’m very proud of.”

He has been a patrol officer, an undercover narcotics detective, a patrol sergeant, a range master, SWAT team leader, a lieutenant and a commander. And all that after he was a linebacker from 1997-2000 at Fresno State.

“I’m uber-competitive,” laughed Chiaramonte. “And so, when I first started out my goal was to have the highest stats. Just like any competitor in sports, it came into the business profession and into law enforcement. So it’s how many arrests could I make, how many citations could I issue, how many calls for service?

“I am truly blessed, and I am appreciative of being able to take on the role of chief in this great community. And I still hold to my Bulldog roots.”