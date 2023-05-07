FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Clovis West senior Cayden Munster will play for the Fresno State baseball team next spring, and the 6’4″ third baseman is eager to join the Bulldogs.

“Its gonna be a great time at Fresno State. I have one of my buddies, Cam Schneider (from Bullard), who is going to be there too. So we’re gonna find that valley love pretty soon,” said Munster.

The Golden Eagles’ infielder added that he’s already secured a throwing partner for next season, in Schneider.

Munster is the current Cal-Hi Sports’ NorCal baseball Player of the Week. He recently had a streak of hitting a home run in five consecutive games.

“I think he’s gonna help their offense a lot and be a steady player for the Bulldogs,” said Kevin Patrick, the head baseball coach at Clovis West. “It’s great to keep some of these better local guys at home.”

Cayden Munster describes himself as a superstitious guy. He has a routine before every game in which he plays.

“I like putting my left cleat on before my right cleat,” he smiles. “I have a whole dressing routine. I have a box routine as well.

“It’s definitely something that’s known, but I love it. I do it every time.”