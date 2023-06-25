(KSEE) – On June 25th, 2008, 15 years ago on Sunday, the Fresno State baseball team made history. The Bulldogs went from “Underdogs to Wonderdogs” after beating Georgia, 6-1, to win the program’s first national championship.

But before Fresno State entered the NCAA Tournament, the Bulldogs entered their conference tournament with a 33-27 record! They had to win the WAC Tournament just to make it into a regional.

The Diamond ‘Dogs swept through the WAC Tournament, winning four games straight in Ruston, Louisiana to advance to the Long Beach Regional.

In Long Beach, Fresno State had a tough test: two nationally-ranked teams, No. 11 Long Beach State and No. 6 San Diego. Long Beach is where Fresno State won its first elimination game in the 2008 NCAA Tournament, advancing to the Arizona State Super Regional.

In Tempe, Fresno State lost the first game to Arizona State. It was a best-of-three series, with two wins needed to advance, and the Bulldogs did just that. They won the next two games, punching their ticket to their first College World Series since 1991.

In Omaha, the ‘Dogs faced even more nationally-ranked teams: Rice, North Carolina and Georgia. Fresno State survived all of those tests, including winning two elimination games against the Georgia Bulldogs in the College World Series finals.

Fresno State scored 31 runs in its three-game series against Georgia, winning the final game, 6-1. The Bulldogs became the lowest-seeded team in any sport to win an NCAA championship.