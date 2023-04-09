Fresno State junior pitcher and Clovis West alum Ixan Henderson leads the team and conference in strikeouts this season with 53. The Bulldogs’ ace holds a 3.47 ERA. The Diamond ‘Dog has started eight games on the mound so far this season.

“We have three guys that can start Friday games in this conference. Three good frontline starters and that’s three days in a row that we’re going at teams with really good guys. Not a lot of other teams in this conference have that” said Henderson.

The Friday starter reiterated he’s grateful for having good bullpen arms on this Fresno State team. “It feels great to feel good about where we’re at and have new people coming in after us”

Fresno State is coming off of a difficult weekend getting swept on the road at Air Force. The Bulldogs return to action on Tuesday hosting Long Beach State and return to conference play on Friday. The ‘Dogs will host San Diego State for a three-game set next weekend. The Aztecs sit atop the conference standings.