FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Madden NFL 24 is out and ten former Fresno State players are featured in the video game. Davante Adams has the highest rating of the former Bulldogs, with an overall rating of 97.

The ex-Fresno State stars featured are: Derek Carr (Saints), Jake Haener (Saints), Davante Adams (Raiders), DaRon Bland (Cowboys), Ronnie Rivers (Rams), Juju Hughes (Cardinals), KeeSean Johnson (Bills), Mykal Walker (Bears) and Netane Muti (Raiders).

Undrafted free agent Jalen Moreno-Cropper is also featured on Madden NFL 24. The Parlier native, who is competing to make the Cowboys’ roster, has a Madden rating of 68.