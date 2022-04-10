FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – EJ Andrews, Jr was a Fresno State Bulldog for three seasons: 2019-2021. He was drafted in the 13th round one year ago by the Colorado Rockies, and he actually knew that he was on their radar.

“Jermaine Clark, he used to be at Fresno State,” said Andrews, Jr. “Went into scouting my sophomore year and happy to be with the Rockies. One of the first things he told me is, ‘hey, get ready to be a Rocky.’ So when I got the call on draft day, he told me to get ready to go back to Fresno. And I was more than stoked about it. I’m really excited to be back, really looking forward to playing in front of the same fans this year.”

EJ Andrws, Jr was second team all-Mountain West last season at Fresno State. He hit .325 with nine home runs and 29 RBI. In his career with the Bulldogs, he played in 96 games total and hit .287.

“Definitely a good three years I wouldn’t trade for anything anywhere else,” he said. “I’m glad with the decision I made to go to Fresno and not go be a high school draft pick. I’m really glad I was able to get my education, meet some great teammates with great coaches. (Mike) Batesole was really a good coach in my life. It’s definitely something I cherish.”

Now, it is time for him to cherish the next step in his journey.

After he got drafted, Andrews, Jr played in 16 games in the Arizona Complex League (rookie ball). This season, he is in Low-A.

“A lot more games than I’m used to playing,” he said. “The goal is definitely to move up one level each year. Not trying to rush it, just want to take my time and learn as much as I can.”

“Should be fun for him, he’s gonna have people that he knows from the past. They’re probably going to come see him and cheer for him,” said Robinson Cancel, the Fresno Grizzlies’ manager. “That should be fun for him. And he knows the area, so I feel happy for him.”