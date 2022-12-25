BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KSEE) – Another member of the Rivers family will be attending Fresno State on an athletic scholarship.

On Wednesday, Devon Rivers, the youngest son of Ron and Myla Rivers, officially signed his letter of intent to play football for the Bulldogs. A member of Fresno State’s class of 2023, Rivers is a running back like his dad and his brother.

“I knew right away I wanted to sign,” said Devon Rivers. “I kinda waited a little bit, wanted to make it a little surprise for my parents even though they knew I wanted to sign there.”

Devon Rivers will be the fourth member of his family to be a student-athlete at Fresno State.

Ron (dad) and Ronnie (brother) were both running backs for the Bulldogs, while Malia (sister) played softball at Fresno State. All members of the Rivers family have worn No. 20, and Devon Rivers will do the same when he arrives on campus.

“The deal was, we had to wear 20,” smiled Ron Rivers, a Bulldog from 1991-1993 and the program’s second-leading rusher with 3,473 career yards. “It’s a family legacy thing, it’s why we go there. My daughter chose the number, son (Ronnie) chose it, Devon chose the number, I had the number. It’s just a number we want to pass along.”

Ronnie Rivers wore No. 20 from 2017-2021, and he rushed for 3,417 yards to reach No. 3 all-time in Fresno State history. He is the Bulldogs’ all-time leading in career touchdowns, with 52.

“With my dad and brother having the experience they had, they’re always guiding me towards the right path,” said Devon Rivers.”

“I can’t wait to go there and break all their records.”