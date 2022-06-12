FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Former Bulldog great and current Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr returned to the Central Valley this weekend. The Carr family drove in an RV from Las Vegas to Fresno to unveil renovations to the playground at Valley Children’s Hospital.

Carr is a longtime supporter of Valley Children’s Healthcare. The team at Valley Children’s helped save his son’s life in 2013. Carr’s first born, Dallas, had multiple surgeries and was in the ICU for three weeks as a newborn due to complications with his intestines.

“I wake up every morning, I don’t ever take it for granted what the team did here to help save my son’s life,” said Carr.

Derek Carr and his wife, Heather, started his DC4KIDS foundation back in 2015 at Valley Children’s. He also supports the hospital each season wearing custom cleats dedicated to the hospital (and his son Dallas) for the NFL’s initiative, “My cause, my cleats campaign.”

“Its very easy to stay at home after minicamp and rest,” said Carr. “But, to be here to support and visit some kids to try and put a smile on their face, to impact their life for maybe a moment, that’s bigger.”

Derek Carr also spoke about finally reuniting with ex-Bulldog Davante Adams in Las Vegas.

“Not only did we get better as a football team, but I get to play with one of my best friends,” he said.

When asked about the upcoming Fresno State football season, Carr said he hopes the Bulldogs go undefeated. He also wants Jake Haener to surpass any milestones set by previous quarterbacks.