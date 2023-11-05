HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE) – Art comes in many forms. For 39-year-old Daniel Duron, his art is expressed through tattoos.

“Yeah, I get excited. I get excited for those high-detailed pieces,” says Duron, who lives in Visalia but commutes daily to Hanford to work at 92 Proof Tattoo. “Trying to replicate things that look as real as possible.”

Such as his latest work: Derek Carr in a Fresno State uniform.

“I’ve been grinding for 12 years and I just really want to get to the point to where people just come to me for sports tattoos,” said Duron. “That’s the goal. That’s what I would love to do everyday. Talk sports, create sports art.”

This art is expensive. A ‘Derek Carr leg tattoo’ costs between $800-$1,000.

“He told me to be prepared,” smiled Joaquin Yepez, who drove from Fresno to receive the tattoo from Duron. “Six hours, six to eight hours, maybe. I put my mind to it and I was like, ‘alright.’

“I was talking to him while he was doing it. His attention to detail is amazing. Second to none.”