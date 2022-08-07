FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno State defensive end David Perales has high expectations for his team this fall. Entering his final year of eligibility, the Merced native wants his team to win a championship.

The ‘Dogs are returning seven starters on defense. Perales noted that the line’s mentality this year is to “attack.”

“We want to be a great tackling team and create turnovers, that’s our main objective,” he said. “Our coach is going to get us there and the players are all bought in. I’m super excited.”

The six-foot-three lineman was named to the preseason watch list for the 2022 Rotary Lombardi award. The award is given annual based off outstanding lineman performance and good character traits.

“You know, never in a million years thought I’d be in this position,” said Perales. “But I’m so blessed and thankful for God for putting me here. Thankful for my coaches who supported me.

“My family, friends, and shoutout to Merced.”