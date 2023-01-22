FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Basketball player Daylee Dunn is the third family member of her family to play a sport at Fresno State.

Her father, David Dunn, played football for the Bulldogs from 1993-1994 and eventually went on to play seven years in the NFL. Her older brother Davon played football for the Bulldogs from 2010-2012.

Daylee is carrying the “Dunn” name at Fresno State while playing two sports: women’s basketball and track.

“Teachers know of my dad saying to me, ‘I was here when he went to school.’ So, it’s cool having that connection,” she said.

When deciding where to play college basketball, Daylee Dunn shared that Fresno State was one of the first programs to show interest in her when she was in eighth grade.

“Fresno State was recruiting me early on,” said Dunn. “I came here for many visits, so it was just natural to choose this school.”

The junior guard hopes to continue growing her game, as well as helping her team improve this season. Fresno State (8-14, 1-8 MW) has lost five games in a row.