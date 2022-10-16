FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was honored by the Fresno State football program on Saturday. His No. 15 jersey was retired at halftime of the Bulldogs’ homecoming game against San Jose State, as Adams became the ninth player to receive that honor in program history.

Davante Adams was a wide receiver for the Bulldogs from 2012-2013. During his time at Fresno State, Adams recorded 3,030 receiving yards and 38 receiving touchdowns.

“I put a lot of work in, obviously, dating back ten years plus. So to be able to come here and see my name in the company I’m in is just amazing,” he said. “I don’t take this lightly, I don’t take the love I get from these fans and the Fresno State community…it means a lot to me. I’m trying not to get too emotional out here because, honestly, it’s a lot. But it’s an amazing feeling.”

Davante Adams joins current Raiders teammate Derek Carr on the list of retired jerseys. Carr, the Bulldogs’ quarterback from 2011-2013, surprised Adams on Saturday by showing up at Valley Children’s Stadium to show support on his friend and teammate’s special night.

“He shocked me with that. I didn’t know he was coming,” said Adams. “To have that type of support from him, obviously I see him everyday now, but for him to make the trip down here means a lot.”

The Bulldogs secured a 17-10 victory over the Spartans and improved to 2-4 overall (1-1 MW).