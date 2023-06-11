FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On December 17th, the Fresno State football team won the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium, beating Washington State, 29-6.

In doing so, the Bulldogs became the first team in FBS history to start a season 1-4 and finish with ten wins.

“It’s a season you’ll never forget, something that no one’s ever done,” said junior quarterback Logan Fife, who started four games in 2022 when Jake Haener went down with an injury. “At least for me to be a part of it, and get into a few games and say I contributed to that season, feels really good. And this season will have a special place in my heart for the rest of my life.”

In his heart, and on his hand.

Fife has yet to receive his bowl ring, but he has received his Mountain West championship ring. He got that in a team meeting this week.

“Coach Tedford said at the end of us getting our rings that the guys in here that were part of it last year understand what goes into it and the sacrifices that we had to make,” said Fife. “It’s awesome, you want to show it off right away. I don’t know how often I’d wear it, but it’s something I definitely wear proudly.”

Junior kicker Abraham Montano agrees.

“Seeing this one, and just all the detail and the big trophy in the middle, is pretty special for sure,” said Montano. “I think if I go to donor dinners or just Fresno State events, I’ll probably wear it. And if not, I’ll just wait until I graduate again and then hopefully by then I’ll have another two more.”

But will Abraham Montano have multiple belt buckles at graduation?

He will have at least one, receiving it in that same team meeting this week along with the rest of his teammates from last season. The buckles were designed by associate head coach John Baxter.

“For people who, maybe, don’t know me personally, I team rope also. So I’m enormously connected in the western world in terms of team roping, rodeo,” said Baxter, Fresno State’s special teams coordinator and tight ends coach. “You know, one of my friends is the former president of Montana Silversmiths, Steve Miller. And as we came down the stretch, one of the things was, let’s get these kids a championship buckle.”

“It’s Bax. He just comes up with some of the craziest things,” smiled Montano. “He’s also super smart with the whole special teams and coaching the tight ends and stuff. He’s so creative.”

Added Fife, “I wouldn’t say I’m a country guy. But I’m from the valley, I have friends that own farms and dairies and what not. Everyone’s always wearing their belts, their boots, their belt buckles. It feels weird to wear a belt buckle if you haven’t earned it, like if you just go buy one from the store.

“Now it feels good that I can proudly wear a belt buckle that I did earn.”