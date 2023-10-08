FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Although the Bulldogs dropped their first game of the year on Saturday night at Wyoming, junior safety Camryn Bracha continued to show why he has become one of the better stories on the Fresno State defense this season.

Bracha had six tackles against the Cowboys, tied for third-most on the team, and it came after a breakout performance the previous week against Nevada where Bracha got to live out a dream as he made his first career start as a Bulldog.

“I mean, you can’t really explain that feeling, it was pretty surreal, it all felt like a blur,” said Bracha, about the experience of playing in front of an electric Valley Children’s Stadium against the Wolf Pack.

Bracha, who says he has always bled red as the son of a couple Bulldog alums, made the most of his opportunity against the ‘Pack. He finished with six tackles, 1.5 sacks and a pass deflection in the backfield.

“There were definitely nerves,” said Bracha, whose mother was a former Bulldog cheerleader. “I was like, ‘man, here we go.’ But I felt ready, I felt comfortable because my teammates solidified their trust in me.”

It is quite the story, when you consider Camryn Bracha was not even completely sure he wanted to continue playing football coming out of Buchanan High School in Clovis. However, after deciding to give football a shot at Fresno City College with some other high school teammates, he blossomed into a junior college star; he was named his conference’s defensive player of the year last year (as a sophomore) after leading the Rams in tackles and interceptions.

Despite those impressive numbers, as an undersized safety Bracha still did not have much interest from the FBS level.

“I kind of just had a few FCS offers and some D-II, and it was slowly starting to get rolling,” he said about his recruiting process last fall. “But I wanted to be somewhere in the spring, where I could kind of get started, and really start making an impact. That was the goal.”

So, when the Bulldogs offered Bracha a spot as a preferred walk-on before last spring, he accepted.

He worked his way up the depth chart during the spring and the summer, getting regular reps as a backup at safety in the first few games of this season. He then got that first start against Nevada, when starting safety Dean Clark did not play in the game because of an injury.

“You definitely come in with a chip on your shoulder (from junior college), but I think there’s also a lot of gratitude that comes with coming from the JUCO to here, because you really are slim pickings over there,” said Bracha. “I still think about how I came out of high school, and nobody wanted me, and I came out of JUCO and nobody wanted me, and so I took that approach every day, I worked my butt off here (at Fresno State).”

“He plays so hard, and he cares a lot,” says Fresno State head football coach Jeff Tedford about Bracha. “He works really hard at practice, and he’s getting more comfortable, each and every week.”

Adds Fresno State defensive coordinator Kevin Coyle, “He is very intense, strong. He’s got good speed, he’s a good blitzer. And he’s got a feel for the game.”

“This program’s super special and everyone here works hard,” summed up Bracha. “I’m just glad I chose the right place.

“A place that does it the right way.”