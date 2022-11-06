FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – At every Fresno State home football game, the Bulldog Blitz skydiving team soars down to the field at halftime. The Bulldog Blitz is a team made up of three skydivers: Luke Breshears, Sarah Gilbert and Brandy Robertson.

The Blitz trio lives normal lives Monday-Friday, and then flies on the weekends.

“Once that door comes open, everything is done. It’s time to go and there’s no more thinking, no being scared,” said Breshears. “I make sure we’re over the stadium and once it’s time, I close my helmet and I jump. It’s all full throttle from there.”

Brandy and Sarah are original members of the Blitz, which was formed eight years ago. Luke joined the team initially to be on its grounds crew, and worked his way up to jumping two years ago.

“To be able to come back and do this for my alma mater and do an interesting activity that supports the local community is extra special,” said Gilbert. “It’s combining two passions.”

The Blitz team is full of Fresno State alums who used to cheer for the ‘Dogs in the stands. Now, the crowd cheers for the team’s arrival from the sky.

“It’s so special, it never gets old,” said Robertson. “I’m always nervous. I want to do a great job. I’ve always been a big Bulldogs fan, so its amazing.”

Fans have the opportunity ahead of each Fresno State home football game to meet the Bulldog Blitz. The team enjoys being able to interact with fans and answer any questions they might have about skydiving.

“The younger generation is so excited to meet us. They’re truly why we do it,” said Breshears. “The skydiving is so good, but the crowd interaction is really what makes it. It makes the risk worth it all.”

Fans can catch the Bulldog Blitz at Valley Children’s Stadium one more time this season: Friday, November 25th against Wyoming.