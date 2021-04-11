Bulldog Insider feature: Bralyn Lux

Bulldog Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Bralyn Lux is certainly not shy when asked what his goals are for the upcoming season.

“I want to be first team all-conference,” he said.

Based on his performance one year ago, it is safe to say the sophomore defensive back is on that path. As a freshman, Lux led the Bulldogs in tackles with 30.

And defensive back is not even his natural position.

“In high school I played running back,” said Lux. “So this is my first year actually playing corner, so my first year I played scout and I learned a lot. I started making plays on scout, like against our offense. And once I did that, I came in Year 2 and I was like, ‘I can do this.'”

Bralyn Lux started all six games the Bulldogs played in the pandemic-shortened season. In addition to his 30 tackles, he also forced a fumble, broke up four passes and had an interception.

“I learn a lot from J.D., all these techniques. I learn a lot about the defense,” he said. “He’s hard on us, because he knows what it’s like to be a corner, but he teaches us great technique and pushes us hard in the classroom, too. That’s why I respect him a lot, too.”

“J.D” is J.D. Williams, Fresno State’s defensive backs coach. He is a former first-round NFL draft pick, and Lux knows that Williams know how to make him (Lux) better.

“I gotta put in work. I gotta come every day, get 1% better every day,” said Lux. “As a team, we have to get better, too.

“And I want to win a Mountain West championship, too.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com