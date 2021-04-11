Bulldog Insider feature: Bralyn Lux

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Bralyn Lux is certainly not shy when asked what his goals are for the upcoming season.

“I want to be first team all-conference,” he said.

Based on his performance one year ago, it is safe to say the sophomore defensive back is on that path. As a freshman, Lux led the Bulldogs in tackles with 30.

And defensive back is not even his natural position.

“In high school I played running back,” said Lux. “So this is my first year actually playing corner, so my first year I played scout and I learned a lot. I started making plays on scout, like against our offense. And once I did that, I came in Year 2 and I was like, ‘I can do this.'”

Bralyn Lux started all six games the Bulldogs played in the pandemic-shortened season. In addition to his 30 tackles, he also forced a fumble, broke up four passes and had an interception.

“I learn a lot from J.D., all these techniques. I learn a lot about the defense,” he said. “He’s hard on us, because he knows what it’s like to be a corner, but he teaches us great technique and pushes us hard in the classroom, too. That’s why I respect him a lot, too.”

“J.D” is J.D. Williams, Fresno State’s defensive backs coach. He is a former first-round NFL draft pick, and Lux knows that Williams know how to make him (Lux) better.

“I gotta put in work. I gotta come every day, get 1% better every day,” said Lux. “As a team, we have to get better, too.

“And I want to win a Mountain West championship, too.”