(KSEE) – The U.S. Amateur has been around since 1895. It is the premier amateur golf tournament in this country.

“There’s the history, the rich history of looking back and seeing the amount of players that have played in it,” said Matthew Sutherland, a junior golfer at Fresno State.

Such as David Sutherland, Matthew’s father, and Kevin Sutherland, Matthew’s uncle. Matthew Sutherland played in last year’s U.S. Amateur.

“It was awesome. I got to share the experience with my dad, who caddied for me,” he said. “He has caddied for me numerous times in amateur events and all that so it was really cool to go with him to a really legitimate U.S. Open tough test of golf like Oakmont.”

Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania has hosted the U.S. Open nine times.

The Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey has not done that, but it has hosted the U.S. Senior Open, the Senior PGA Championship, and a PGA Tour event in the FedExCup playoffs.

“It’s gonna be a little different, obviously, for me because I haven’t played on TV yet,” said Jake Bettencourt, a sophomore golfer at Fresno State who will be playing in his first U.S. Amateur. “But, I’d say my golf game is in pretty good shape. I think, everybody can say they can always be better. But I think I’m playing some pretty good golf. I’m in a pretty good space mentally and how I approach it.

“I feel like I’m playing pretty well, yeah.”