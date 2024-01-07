MERCED, Calif. (KSEE) – Allen Huddleston averaged nearly 32 points per game as a senior at Merced High School, and he had a solid college career as a player in two years at both Pacific and at Fresno State.

But those around him always had an inkling he would also be good in another role on the hardwood.

“You know, when I was playing, my dad always said I would be a good coach,” says Huddleston, who averaged 9.2 points per game in two seasons at Fresno State (2012-2014). “Coach (Rodney) Terry even said, ‘hey, you should look into coaching one day.'”

It took a handful of years, but the former Bulldog eventually followed the advice, and he is doing it at a place very close to his heart.

“My dad coached here (at Merced College) for 30 years, and so this has been a pillar of my upbringing,” says Huddleston. “This is the place I grew up in. This is where I learned to play basketball.”

And it is also the place where he got his first real taste of life as a coach.

First, as an assistant for his recently retired father, Allen Sr., who won 490 games and nine league titles from 1997 to 2023 as the Merced College women’s basketball head coach. After a brief stint as an assistant with the Merced men’s program, Huddleston took over that program in the spring of 2021. After back-to-back 9-18 campaigns, in Year Three of his tenure this season, the Blue Devils are currently 12-2.

According to Huddleston, that is is their best start since 1982.



“What we’re doing now,” says sophomore guard Tyreon Payne. “We’re making history right now. I’m just so ecstatic to be a part of this, just excited, man. You see I can’t stop smiling.”

The program won a couple of state titles in the late 1970’s, but it has not had a winning season since 2014. And it last won a league title in the 1980’s.

When Allen Huddleston took over, the transformation did not happen overnight. Several players ended up leaving the program in his first year at the helm, as he went about finding the right type of players for his program.

“We just had to restructure the organization, with guys that we wanted,” said Huddleston after a recent practice at the Merced College gym, which has undergone several upgrades in recent years. “We started with high character above all else.”

With an emphasis on recruiting the Central Valley, and going out-of-state to find some diamonds in the rough like Payne, a 24-year-old Louisiana native who is one of the top scorers in the state this season.

Tyreon Payne says he was pretty much out of basketball options when Coach Huddleston contacted him.

“When I actually came out here, man, (it was the) best decision of my life,” he said. “He’s like another father figure, like I love him to death. Like, randomly out of the blue I just text him, ‘Coach, you don’t know how much I appreciate you.’ Like, that’s my guy for sure.”

Allen Huddleston is not the only former Bulldog player on Merced’s coaching staff.

The top assistant is Steven Shepp, a former Fresno State point guard who averaged 5.1 points per game in three seasons for the Bulldogs from 2009-2012. Shepp, who is from Virginia, had settled on the east coast after his Bulldog playing days ended.

Until Huddleston reached out.

“With his personality of a hard worker,” says Shepp. “Once he gets involved in it, he’s gonna give it his best effort. So I knew working side-by-side with somebody like that, that we would see great results.”

Results that are also grabbing the attention of the Merced community, as attendance is picking up at the home games.

“As they say, ‘if you win, they’ll start coming,'” says Shepp.

Adds, Payne, “We had a game Tuesday, probably the most packed game I had played in (at Merced).”

The great start also has the Blue Devils thinking about winning a title of some kind, for the first time in a long time.

“If we can win a league title, a state championship of some sort,” says Huddleston. “I’m sure these guys will carry it for the rest of their lives, and I will as well.”

Merced opens Central Valley Conference play on Wednesday against Fresno City College.