CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) – Because of her last name, Alexis DeBoer always gets a lot of attention.

“Yes, it’s always, ‘is your dad Kalen DeBoer?’ Yep, it is,” she laughs.

But if you watch her hit a softball, it is clear that this young woman is well on her way to becoming a household name in the sport.

“I will say that I’ve never had a kid hit the ball farther off me in batting practice,” said Clovis North head softball coach Courtney Dale.

Alexis DeBoer is a power-hitting third baseman for the undefeated Broncos, the No. 1 team in the state according to Cal-Hi Sports. Only a sophomore, she leads her team in home runs and RBI. She also displays a great glove and a rifle for an arm.

Nationally, she is ranked No. 22 in the class of 2024, according to Extra Inning Softball.

“She’s unbelievably strong, she has a great glove defensively and she has a great head on her,” adds Dale. “And she is a leader on our team, and gets it. She’s a joy to coach, and she’s a great teammate.”

Not surprising when you consider that she is the daughter of a football coach.

But what many people might not know is that nearly 25 years before Kalen DeBoer was leading the Fresno State football team to a ten-win season, he was also a baseball star at the University of Sioux Falls in South Dakota.

Kalen DeBoer hit over .500 with ten home runs in 1997.

“He’s been my hitting coach ever since I was little, and we’ve really had that connection besides football,” said Alexis DeBoer. “And so every time I’m with him, we always spend the day hitting. And it’s just kind of a connection that’s built there.”

Speaking of connections, Alexis DeBoer’s bond with her teammates at Clovis North is so strong that she, her mom and her sister decided to remain in the valley through the school year while her dad is in Seattle, hired by the University of Washington in December to be its new head football coach.

“We have a really special team here, and I love all of them,” said Alexis DeBoer. “And I don’t know, I just love being a part of this and I wanted to be a part of it for another year.”

That could include a second straight section title.

Alexis DeBoer helped Clovis North win a section championship last season, the Broncos’ first in school history, by hitting a home run in the championship game.

After the season, the DeBoer family will relocate to Seattle. And it appears as if Kalen DeBoer’s new school, Washington, might have the inside track on recruiting Alexis DeBoer.

She has already received interest from approximately 15 schools.

“I love Washington, I’d love to go there,” she smiled. “And then I like Oregon, Arizona, and then Arkansas.”