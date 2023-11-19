FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On Sunday, Fresno State honored two Bulldog legends at Bob Bennett Stadium: Mike Batesole and Aaron Judge.

Batesole, the Bulldogs’ coach for 20 years, had his No. 44 jersey retired alongside the 2022 American League MVP, his former player at Fresno State.

Aaron Judge’s No. 29 jersey has been retired after a three-year stint as a Bulldog (2011-2013). Judge and Batesole are the 12th and 13th individuals to have their jerseys retired in program history.

“What made this place so special was the people,” said Judge. “The staff, my teammates, the alumni, coaching staff and fans.”

During his years at Fresno State, Aaron Judge was named a Louisville Slugger Freshman All-American (2011) and the WAC Freshman of the Year. In 2012, he won the College Home Run Derby.

Mike Batesole, a two-time national coach of the year, led the Bulldogs to a national championship in 2008. He is the third coach at Fresno State to have his jersey retired, joining Pete Beiden and Bob Bennett.

“So many people have loved me to this podium. That’s what today’s about, those who gave to you, so you can chase your dream,” said Batesole.”

Under his tenure, Mike Batesole had 89 players selected in the annual Major League Baseball Draft, five of whom were first-round picks.

“Number 44 to me is the most important number out of all these here,” said Judge, referencing Batesole. “The lessons he instilled in his players, and the people around him. The joy he brought people, and the tough times that taught us a lot of important lessons.”