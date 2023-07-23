LAS VEGAS (KSEE) – In 41 days, Fresno State will be in Big Ten country. The Bulldogs begin the season in West Lafayette, Indiana to face Purdue, a team that went 8-6 last season and played in the Big Ten championship game.

“For them to open with us in their stadium, it’s definitely gonna be one that we’re gonna try to steal,” said Fresno State senior linebacker Levelle Bailey. “But it’s definitely gonna be a physical game up front for sure.”

The last time Fresno State played a Big Ten school, Levelle Bailey was on the team: 2019 against Minnesota, when Bailey was a freshman.

“I know the Big Ten. Every Big Ten opponent is definitely going to be physical,” he said. “I feel like Purdue is always going to have that chip on their shoulder.”

This Purdue team will look different than last year’s Purdue team. For one thing, the Boilermakers have a new head coach: Ryan Walters, former defensive coordinator at Illinois.

He was hired in December to replace Jeff Brohm, who left to be the head coach at Louisville.

“Uh, you know, we really haven’t talked about it. You know, they happen to be the first team on the schedule and we’re gonna prepare like we always do,” said Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford. “Really, it doesn’t matter who we play, it’s how we prepare and what we’re gonna get done. Haven’t gotten into watching them a lot, you know, we will do that in the next few weeks, we will start that process. But, obviously, they’re a great program.”

In their history, the Boilermakers have won 12 conference championships and played in 21 bowl games.

They play in a stadium that seats about 60,000 people.

“Going on the road is always difficult, you know,” said Tedford. “And a place like that…”

Added senior wide receiver Erik Brooks, “I’m excited to go into an environment like that. Like you said, Big Ten, big school, huge stadium. So I want to play in something like that. I love those kinds of games, going on the road as the underdogs, trying to knock off a big school.

“But it’ll be fun, definitely a challenge for us and I’m excited to see how we come out.”