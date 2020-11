SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - Now in his seventh year in the NFL, and after another scintillating performance on Thursday night, former Fresno State star Davante Adams is starting to get questions about possibly being the best wide receiver in the game.

"I think that's fair to say," Adams said via Packers.com, after finishing with 10 receptions, for 173 yards and his league-leading eighth touchdown catch of the season, in Green Bay's 34-17 win over San Francisco Thursday night. "I think that's not being conceited; that's just being confident. I think obviously what I've done and what I'm going to continue to do is going to prove that, to anybody who isn't on board with that. At the end of the day, I'll tell you yes, absolutely, I think I'm the best wide receiver in the game, but there's a lot of things that go into me being able to make that statement."