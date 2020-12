FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) - Isaiah Hill envisions a day when Fresno State men's basketball once again has the full attention of its city.

"Ultimately, that's the goal, bring some juice back to Fresno," said Hill over a zoom interview. "If we can rally together, (Fresno State)is a winning team. I truly believe that."

Hill is a valley guy with some nice credentials. He was a former standout point guard at Liberty High School in Bakersfield, and he spent his freshman year at Tulsa before transferring to Fresno State before this season.