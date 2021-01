FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - Don't look now, but the Fresno State men's basketball team is suddenly on fire. The Bulldogs have won three games in a row, and all three of those wins have been by at least 15 points.

On Sunday, Fresno State defeated San Jose State, 80-65, to improve to 5-3 overall (3-3 MW).