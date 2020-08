COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KGPE) – We finally got some clarity Wednesday on what the fall sports landscape will look like for Fresno State and the rest of the Mountain West, as the conference's Board of Directors (BOD) agreed on an adjusted 2020 fall sports structure for football, women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country.

According to a press release from the conference, the current plan is for Mountain West sponsored fall sports to begin competition no earlier than the week ending September 26. The football season will be comprised of an eight Conference game schedule with an option for each member to play two non-conference opponents, if they choose to do so. Potential dates for the 2020 Mountain West Football Championship Game include December 5, December 12 or December 19. Various scheduling models for the 2020 MW football season are under consideration and a final version will be announced once completed.