FRESNO, Calif. -- The Fresno State men’s basketball team sits at 5-11 overall, but a lot of that has to do with the youth of this team; the Bulldogs have had their share of freshmen playing and one of the standouts stands at 6’11.”

“My dad's 6'5,” my mom’s 5'5,” so I guess I got kinda lucky,” said Fresno State freshman forward Orlando Robinson, also known as “O.”