Former Fresno State quarterback Kevin Sweeney joins the Bulldog Insider to talk with Andrew Marden about not having Bulldog football games this fall, giving permission to Jake Haener to wear No. 9 and who he would like to see as the next Fresno State player to have his jersey retired.

