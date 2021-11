FRESNO, Calif., (KSEE/KGPE) - A teenager was shot during an unsupervised house party at an Airbnb in Fresno on Sunday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Just before 9 p.m., officers were called out to a home near Vagedes and Olive avenues after several people called 9-1-1 to report that someone had possibly been shot.