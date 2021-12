FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) - A flight tracking website reported Sunday that nearly 1,000 flights across the country were canceled on Christmas Day, and another 250 flights were canceled or delayed the following day.

It didn’t take long to find some frustrated travelers at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport on Sunday, anxiously waiting to get away and see family, or to return home to make it for work on time tomorrow.