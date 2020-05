FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) -- If there was no coronavirus, the Mountain West Baseball Tournament would have taken place this past weekend, with the Diamond 'Dogs looking to defend their title. But with no college baseball season to talk about, it's time to start looking ahead to next year, when the program will welcome a dynamic combo from Clovis West -- pitchers Ixan Henderson and Noah Galvan.

This righty-lefty duo was hoping to lead the Golden Eagles to their first Valley baseball championship since 2004.

"Every time we'd be out here working late at night and stuff," said Henderson, while being interviewed in the outfield grass at Stan Bledsoe Field, the home ballpark for Clovis West. "I'd always look at that (the field's scoreboard, which lists the 2004 Valley title on it), and just want it to say 2020 on there (as well)."