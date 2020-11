FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) - We really have no idea what to expect from this year's Fresno State men's basketball team. The Bulldogs lost nine players from last year's squad, including three outgoing seniors in New Williams, Nate Grimes and Noah Blackwell. Six players left the program of their own accord. Niven Hart entered the NBA Draft. And five others transferred out: Jarred Hyder, Mustafa Lawrence, Aguir Agau, Chris Seeley and Lazaro Rojas.

There are plenty of question marks as we head into the new season. Not only are the Bulldogs navigating through a pandemic, but the team itself will have a ton of new faces.