FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) - On March 28th, 2009, Fresno State played a doubleheader against Lipscomb. The Bulldogs won the first game, 13-11, scoring eleven of those runs in one inning.

In Game 2, they also scored plenty of runs (10), but Derek Benny held Lipscomb to zero runs; he pitched the entire game, and he faced 27 batters.