Visalia native Eliseo Zepeda attended Super Bowl LVII as the Raiders’ Fan of the Year in 2022. On Sunday, he joined the Bulldog Insider to talk with Andrew Marden about that experience as well as sharing his thoughts on Derek Carr’s free agency.
by: Andrew Marden
