RUSTON, La. (KSEE) - On April 18th, 2009, the Fresno State baseball team was on the road for a four-game series against its old WAC rival: Louisiana Tech.

Tom Mendonca entered that series with 43 home runs in his Fresno State career, tied with Giuseppe Chiaramonte for the most all-time. Chiaramonte set the record back in 1997, hitting 26 home runs that season.